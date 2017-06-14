Man indicted for aggravated murder of area womanDeath-penalty...

A Sandusky County grand jury indicted a Clyde man today on charges of aggravated murder with death-penalty specifications in the 2015 death of a Fremont woman. Daniel Myers, 48, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence in the death of Heather Bogle, 28, who was found April 10, 2015 shot and beaten in her car's trunk at a Clyde apartment complex.

