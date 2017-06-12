Man charged in Ohio woman's 2015 slay...

Man charged in Ohio woman's 2015 slaying denied bond

Saturday Jun 3

A man accused of slaying an Ohio woman whose body was found in her car trunk more than two years ago has been ordered held without bond. A Sandusky County judge on Friday denied bond for 48-year-old Daniel Myers at least until his next hearing.

Fremont, OH

