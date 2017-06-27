Large log jam builds up behind ice co...

Large log jam builds up behind ice control structure near Ballville Dam

People in Fremont thought the long suffering fight over the removal of the Ballville dam was over, but now there is something else to argue over. The ice control structure at the soon be demolished Ballville dam, has been in place for a few months now.

