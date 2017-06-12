Indictments made by Prosecuting Attorney

Indictments made by Prosecuting Attorney

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Beacon

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten: Cameron Carlson, 550 W. Fremont Rd., Port Clinton, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree, after he allegedly sold prescription drugs to an undercover informant last fall. The charge is a felony of the third degree, with Grand Jury specifications that the offense took place within the vicinity of a school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weekend: Wine flows back into Riverside 2 hr Big Johnson 1
News Leigh Ann Sluder (Mar '09) Jun 3 Curious 10
Juicy BW Materion AVI News May '17 Sassy Reporter 1
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr '17 gort 1
Raceway park noise Mar '17 RedBarchetta 1
News Overmyer files released Mar '17 70and trying 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Libya
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,836 • Total comments across all topics: 281,857,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC