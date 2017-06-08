Fremont student banned from walking a...

Fremont student banned from walking at commencement

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Toledo Blade

Mikala Bartson,17, a senior at Fremont Ross High School, was barred from walking at her graduation for decorating her cap. The 17-year-old had painted her graduation cap, which administrators at Fremont Ross High School warned seniors not to do.

Read more at Toledo Blade.

