Fremont student banned from walking at commencement
Mikala Bartson,17, a senior at Fremont Ross High School, was barred from walking at her graduation for decorating her cap. The 17-year-old had painted her graduation cap, which administrators at Fremont Ross High School warned seniors not to do.
