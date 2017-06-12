Clyde man indicted of aggravated murd...

Clyde man indicted of aggravated murder of Fremont woman

A Sandusky County grand jury has indicted a Clyde man on charges of aggravated murder with death-penalty specifications in the 2015 death of a Fremont woman. Daniel Myers, 48, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count each of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence in the death of Heather Bogle, 28, who was found April 10, 2015 shot and beaten in her car's trunk at a Clyde apartment complex.

