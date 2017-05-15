Terra State Community College announc...

Terra State Community College announces winners of Student Recognition Awards

On April 27, Terra State Community College announced winners of the Student Recognition Awards at the annual banquet held at the Ronald L. Neeley Conference and Hospitality Center. Categories and winners are: Fremont Rotary Student of the Year -Dilia Samadova, formerly of Tajikistan, now residing in Marblehead, Ohio, is an education major at Terra State.

