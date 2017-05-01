Select Sires Adds Two To Genetic, Mar...

Select Sires Adds Two To Genetic, Market Development Teams

SELECT SIRES ADDS TWO TO GENETIC, MARKET DEVELOPMENT TEAMS May 3, 2017 Source: Select Sires news release Marc Bolen and Mitch Kappelman have joined the Jersey and Brown Swiss sire teams, respectively. They will drive genetic and market development for those breeds and serve Select Sires' customer-owners.

