Monday Memories: Relaxation on the river
We know that spring has arrived when the trees begin to leaf out, and the fishermen converge on area rivers and lakes. This pretty scene of fishermen in the Sandusky River in downtown Fremont was captured by Blade photographer Don Flory on May 7, 1970.
