Light Craft Manufacturing Inc. Introduces SL-3500 LED Wall-washing Stem Light

Thursday May 18

Light Craft announces it will add to its LED line next month, with the introduction of the new SL-3500 wall-washing stem light. SL-3500 gives you the same great quality, performance, and versatility you've come to expect from Light Craft, but now with a wider flood output to cover more area on your graphics.

