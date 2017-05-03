Inmate found hanging in Ohio jail cel...

Inmate found hanging in Ohio jail cell dies days later

Monday May 1

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says 32-year-old Ryan Groot died Sunday. Officials say Groot was found Thursday hanging from a bed sheet tied to the ventilation system in his cell at the Sandusky County jail in Fremont.

