Inmate found hanging in Ohio jail cell dies days later
Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says 32-year-old Ryan Groot died Sunday. Officials say Groot was found Thursday hanging from a bed sheet tied to the ventilation system in his cell at the Sandusky County jail in Fremont.
