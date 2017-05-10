Fremont City Schools hope voters appr...

Fremont City Schools hope voters approve new school building levy

Monday May 1 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Voters in Fremont will have a second opportunity to approve a levy Tuesday that was voted down by a slim margin in November. Fremont City Schools has a sizable bond levy on Tuesday's ballot to build four new elementary buildings and a new high school building.

