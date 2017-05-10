Fremont City Schools hope voters approve new school building levy
Voters in Fremont will have a second opportunity to approve a levy Tuesday that was voted down by a slim margin in November. Fremont City Schools has a sizable bond levy on Tuesday's ballot to build four new elementary buildings and a new high school building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr '17
|gort
|1
|Raceway park noise
|Mar '17
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar '17
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC