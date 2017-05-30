Forged Fitness opens a gym in Oak Harbor
And this facility has a welcoming atmosphere, one that encompasses 3,800 square feet and is open every day from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. The gym features quality equipment with brands like Cybex, Rogue, Nautilus and Precor represented throughout the gym. Machines, free weights, kettleballs, suspension systems, slam balls, plyometric gear, treadmills, ellipticals and exercise bikes can be found, a sign of the versatility that is such a key component of what Forged Fitness has to offer, whether you want to come in and train by yourself, attend a class or utilize Siebert's services as a personal trainer.
