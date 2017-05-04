Enjoy free comics? Come to Free Comic...

Enjoy free comics? Come to Free Comic Book DayFREMONT - Rupp's Comics ...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 4 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Rupp's Comics is one of the thousands of comic book shops around the world celebrating Free Comic Book Day on Saturday. FCBD is the largest event in the comic book industry with each year, thousands of participating stores give over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Juicy BW Materion AVI News May 12 Sassy Reporter 1
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr '17 gort 1
Raceway park noise Mar '17 RedBarchetta 1
News Overmyer files released Mar '17 70and trying 1
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,124 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC