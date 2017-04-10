Woman Rapes Taxi Driver Then Steals $...

Woman Rapes Taxi Driver Then Steals $32 from Victim

51 min ago Read more: JD Journal

Summary : An Ohio woman and two men called a taxi to pick them up then proceeded to hold the driver at knifepoint while the woman performed a sex act on him, then stole the money from his wallet. A 23-year-old Fremont, Ohio woman has been indicted for first-degree felony rape and aggravated robbery in Hancock County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.

