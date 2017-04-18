Terra State Community College Medical Assisting Program Pinning Ceremony
The ceremony recognizes their transition from the classroom to the real life medical field. The students will now begin their practicum at community physicians' offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Raceway park noise
|Mar '17
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar '17
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC