Ohio woman charged with rape and robbery after allegedly forcing taxi ...

Wednesday Apr 12

An Ohio woman has been indicted on rape and robbery charges by a grand jury after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a taxi driver. Brittany Carter, 23, of Fremont, Ohio ordered a cab at 4:25 a.m. on January 28 before entering the cab with two males, one identified as 20-year-old Cory Jackson who is also an accused murderer .

