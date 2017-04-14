Jerry Springer to speak in Fremont

Jerry Springer to speak in Fremont

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: News Herald

Jerry Springer to speak at Democrats' banquet in Fremont Jerry Springer coming to Fremont to help local Democrats Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2pBhYdo Jerry Springer, shown here in a 2011 talk in Fremont, is returning to the city on April 20 to speak at a Democratic Party banquet. FREMONT - Jerry Springer, famous for playing the role of a low-rent ringmaster on tabloid TV, is coming back to Fremont on Wednesday to "be a good citizen" and support the Sandusky County Democratic Party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr 22 Musikologist 15
News Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa... Apr 6 gort 1
Raceway park noise Mar '17 RedBarchetta 1
News Overmyer files released Mar '17 70and trying 1
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
christmas housekeeping services special!-send e... Nov '16 Jami M 1
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,037 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC