Jerry Springer to speak in Fremont
Jerry Springer to speak at Democrats' banquet in Fremont Jerry Springer coming to Fremont to help local Democrats Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2pBhYdo Jerry Springer, shown here in a 2011 talk in Fremont, is returning to the city on April 20 to speak at a Democratic Party banquet. FREMONT - Jerry Springer, famous for playing the role of a low-rent ringmaster on tabloid TV, is coming back to Fremont on Wednesday to "be a good citizen" and support the Sandusky County Democratic Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Raceway park noise
|Mar '17
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar '17
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC