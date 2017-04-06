Fremont woman indicted on robbery, ra...

Fremont woman indicted on robbery, rape charges

A Fremont woman accused of robbing and raping a male cab driver in January was indicted this week by a Hancock County grand jury. Brittany S. Carter, 23, of the 1000 block of Shorewood Drive, is charged with aggravated robbery and rape, both first-degree felonies.

