Fremont woman indicted on robbery, rape charges
A Fremont woman accused of robbing and raping a male cab driver in January was indicted this week by a Hancock County grand jury. Brittany S. Carter, 23, of the 1000 block of Shorewood Drive, is charged with aggravated robbery and rape, both first-degree felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raceway park noise
|Mar 11
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar 7
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC