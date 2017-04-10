Fremont, Sandusky County to share I.T...

Fremont, Sandusky County to share I.T. departments

A partnership between Fremont and Sandusky County is expecting to lower some operating costs, while also providing a better service for taxpayers. Fremont has needed to upgrade their computer and phone systems for some time, but have not had the money to do so.

