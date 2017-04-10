Brittany Carter Rapes Cab Driver While Friend Robs Him at Knifepoint
In what may be the strangest story we've read in months, an Ohio woman was charged after allegedly raping a cab driver this winter. Brittany Carter, 23, has been charged with rape after performing oral sex on the cab driver while at least one friend held him at knifepoint.
