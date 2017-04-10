Brittany Carter Rapes Cab Driver Whil...

Brittany Carter Rapes Cab Driver While Friend Robs Him at Knifepoint

In what may be the strangest story we've read in months, an Ohio woman was charged after allegedly raping a cab driver this winter. Brittany Carter, 23, has been charged with rape after performing oral sex on the cab driver while at least one friend held him at knifepoint.

