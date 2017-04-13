breaking U.S. 6 closed due to acciden...

breaking U.S. 6 closed due to accident, fuel spill

Thursday Apr 13

The accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on east U.S. 6 near County Road 202 in Sandusky County's Riley Township, said troopers with the Fremont post of the state Highway Patrol. A commercial vehicle is on its side, partially in a ditch and close to the berm of the roadway, troopers said.

Fremont, OH

