Blade Fishing Report: 4/28
Using hair jigs rigged with stinger hooks, four walleye were in the cooler within about 90 minutes. Captain Spangler said we are near the end of the spring "jig bite" and soon those fish he found around Turtle Reef earlier this week will be headed farther out in the lake.
