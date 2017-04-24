Beachwood medical center plan for Richmond-Chagrin gets preliminary approval
Three times before the city's Planning & Zoning Commission has approved preliminary development plans for the very visible, well-trafficked northwest corner of Richmond Road and Chagrin Boulevard. On Thursday night, the commission did so again, this time to a developer known as Manna Isle Ohio, which is planning to build a medical center on the property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fa...
|Apr 6
|gort
|1
|Raceway park noise
|Mar '17
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar '17
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC