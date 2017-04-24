Beachwood medical center plan for Ric...

Beachwood medical center plan for Richmond-Chagrin gets preliminary approval

Three times before the city's Planning & Zoning Commission has approved preliminary development plans for the very visible, well-trafficked northwest corner of Richmond Road and Chagrin Boulevard. On Thursday night, the commission did so again, this time to a developer known as Manna Isle Ohio, which is planning to build a medical center on the property.

