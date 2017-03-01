Murder conviction upheld

Murder conviction upheld

The Sixth District Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Fremont man who shot and killed his estranged wife in Carroll Township in 2013. The court dismissed the appeal by Randall Ross, who was found guilty last year in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court on charges of aggravated murder and murder, aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

