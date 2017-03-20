Humane Society names board members

Humane Society names board members

The Humane Society of Ottawa County recently held election of officers for the Board of Directors. Martin Mortus will serve as President; Amy Bixler as Vice President; Phoebe Borman as Secretary; and Mary Anne Koebel as Treasurer.

