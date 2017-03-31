Faith Feature: Eggs fly at the Church on 53
Easter eggs to fly again at Church on 53 Forget the Easter Bunny, at the Church on 53 Easter eggs are delivered by a helicopter. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2nDy3Q7 Pastor Eduardo Marroquin III invites the community to the sixth annual Easter Egg Drop at The Church on 53, which will include about 30,000 eggs filled with toys and candy.
