EHEAP season ends March 31
Utility assistance through WSOS Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program will be available now through March 31. EHEAP provides financial assistance for those facing utility shut-offs or disconnects, also helps those who use a heating supply such as propane, fuel oil, wood, kerosene, coal or corn pellets and have a short supply that will last fewer than ten days. The program may also help those who need assistance paying for utility deposits and can assist clients with setting up utility payment plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raceway park noise
|Mar 11
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar 7
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC