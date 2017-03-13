EHEAP season ends March 31

Utility assistance through WSOS Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program will be available now through March 31. EHEAP provides financial assistance for those facing utility shut-offs or disconnects, also helps those who use a heating supply such as propane, fuel oil, wood, kerosene, coal or corn pellets and have a short supply that will last fewer than ten days. The program may also help those who need assistance paying for utility deposits and can assist clients with setting up utility payment plans.

