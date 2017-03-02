Bike path expansion gains support
Expansion of bike path gaining support Plans to add links to the North Coast Inland Bike Trail has backing local officials. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2lDoUVJ Stephen Holman of Fremont rides his bike on the trail at Walsh Park in Fremont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raceway park noise
|Mar 11
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar 7
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC