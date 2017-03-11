Barbara J. Ansted Wilson
Barbara J. Ansted Wilson, a Sandusky County Common Pleas Court judge who was a champion of family mediation and programs to help ex-offenders re-enter society, died Thursday in her Fremont home. She was 67. Judge Wilson last was on the bench in early February, said Pam Kindle, her executive assistant.
