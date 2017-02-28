Wood County section of turnpike to be repaved

A five-mile section of the Ohio Turnpike in Wood County will be repaved starting in early April, resulting in lane closings near the I-280 interchange until mid-autumn. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission on Monday awarded a $4,217,155 contract to the Shelly Company of Thornville, Ohio, for repaving the right and center lanes in both directions between turnpike mileposts 69.30 and 74.15.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.