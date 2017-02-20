Rep. Jordan confronts protesters but finds no common ground
Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan acknowledged protesters outside two events in his home district Monday - a break with many other Capitol Hill colleagues who have largely avoided such scenes - but was met with shouts of disapproval. The Ohio Republican, a 10-year veteran of the House and one of its most ardent conservatives, spoke with what his staff and protesters estimated were upward of 150 demonstrators in Marion, Ohio, at the historic home of former President Warren G. Harding.
