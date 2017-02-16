Fremont Cancer Center sees higher tha...

Fremont Cancer Center sees higher than expected patients in first year

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Pam Jensen, president of Promedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont, says the goal is to take the additional stress of traveling out of the already difficult process of cancer treatment. Our focus is on trying to keep the patients in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan 18 d pants 107
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
christmas housekeeping services special!-send e... Nov '16 Jami M 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,082 • Total comments across all topics: 278,926,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC