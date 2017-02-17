Driver stopped for speeding, then cha...

Driver stopped for speeding, then charged in murder attempt

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

FREMONT, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Illinois driver was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike and then charged with attempted murder after a trooper noticed signs of violence.Troopers say the 57-year-old Peoria woman and a passenger were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after the traffic stop Saturday morning in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan '17 d pants 107
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
christmas housekeeping services special!-send e... Nov '16 Jami M 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16) Aug '16 Charlie 2
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,033,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC