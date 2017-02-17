Driver stopped for speeding, then charged in murder attempt
FREMONT, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says an Illinois driver was stopped for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike and then charged with attempted murder after a trooper noticed signs of violence.Troopers say the 57-year-old Peoria woman and a passenger were taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after the traffic stop Saturday morning in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC