breaking Teen girl faces criminal charges for role in fatal accident
Tori L. Meggitt, of Green Springs, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and two counts of aggravated vehicular assault. Troopers with the state Highway Patrol's Fremont post on Monday said the accident investigation recently was concluded, leading to the charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raceway park noise
|Mar 11
|RedBarchetta
|1
|Overmyer files released
|Mar 7
|70and trying
|1
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|Jan '17
|d pants
|107
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC