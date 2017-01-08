Train-ing day
Dave Muller, left, of Sylvania uses his cell phone flashlight to help illuminate his father's old model train from the 1950's as David Golaszewski of Toledo inspects it during a model train clinic Saturday at Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museum in Fremont, Ohio. Owen Michaels, 6, of Oak Harbor watches the model trains go by during a model train clinic Saturday at The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont.
