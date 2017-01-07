Late start pushes ODOT/ Fulton Co. facility to Sept.
When officials broke ground on a new campus of Fulton County and Ohio Department of Transportation facilities in late 2015, they expected construction would begin the following January and be finished before 2016 ended. But the project got off to a late start, and now ODOT doesn't expect to move into its new county maintenance garage until September.
