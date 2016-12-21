HEAP assistance still available; limi...

HEAP assistance still available; limited hours for holidays

While the WSOS Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program continues for the 2016-2017 winter season, clients should be aware that the local offices will be closed Dec. 30 in recognition of the New Year's holidays. Sites will be open Dec. 28 and 29 for scheduled appointments.

