Former legislator seeks new trial regarding felony theft conviction

A former state legislator who was kicked out of office after being convicted on a felony theft charge in Danbury Township has requested a new trial in his case following denial of appeals for the original trial. Steven Kraus, 57, contends in the motion filed this week in Ottawa County Common Pleas Court that Mark Mulligan, the county prosecutor at the time, engaged in "selective prosecution" in the way he sought out potential special prosecutors to handle the theft case after determining that his long-time friendship with Chris Redfern, whom Mr. Kraus was challenging for the Ohio House of Representatives, created an ethical conflict.

