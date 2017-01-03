Face of Defense: Soldiers Care for Furry Warriors
A small-town girl from Fremont, Ohio, had the dream of working in veterinary medicine. Little did she know she would walk straight out of high school and into an Army recruiter's office where she would obtain a job caring for animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|kenneth Morgan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC