Face of Defense: Soldiers Care for Fu...

Face of Defense: Soldiers Care for Furry Warriors

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

A small-town girl from Fremont, Ohio, had the dream of working in veterinary medicine. Little did she know she would walk straight out of high school and into an Army recruiter's office where she would obtain a job caring for animals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christmas housekeeping services special!-send e... Nov '16 Jami M 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! Aug '16 Charlie 2
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,869

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC