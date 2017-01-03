B-C-S Board approves resolution on Da...

B-C-S Board approves resolution on Davis-Besse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Beacon

The Board of Education of the Benton-Carroll-Salem Local Schools held its Regular meeting on Thursday, December 22, and approved a number of personnel and other items. The Board approved monthly financial reports from Treasurer Cajon Keeton, and approved Mr. Keeton's recommendation to purchase insurance for a drone used by students and staff for teaching purposes in the amount of $864.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christmas housekeeping services special!-send e... Nov '16 Jami M 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! Aug '16 Charlie 2
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
kenneth Morgan (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim 1
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,743 • Total comments across all topics: 277,645,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC