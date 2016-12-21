Michigan man arrested after drug bust at Fremont motel

Officers with the Sandusky County Drug Task Force and the Seneca County Drug Task Force, along with the Fremont Police Department's SWAT Team executed a drug related search warrant on the motel room of Leon McNeary, 31, at 2438 West State Street, where they found a "substantial amount of heroin." McNeary is charged with trafficking heroin.

