Michigan man arrested after drug bust at Fremont motel

Thursday Dec 1

Officers with the Sandusky County Drug Task Force and the Seneca County Drug Task Force, along with the Fremont Police Department's SWAT Team executed a drug related search warrant on the motel room of Leon McNeary, 31, at 2438 West State Street, where they found a "substantial amount of heroin." McNeary is charged with trafficking heroin.

