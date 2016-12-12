Downtown fire damages two businesses
Downtown fire damages two businesses Sunday fire requires 52 responders on Front Street. No injuries reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov '16
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|kenneth Morgan (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC