Christmas cheer: Weekend presents plenty of activities
It's a few days before Christmas, and all through the house, children are bouncing off walls like a caffeinated mouse. Their questions are on repeat: When will Santa arrive? What will he bring? How's he going to get in if we don't have a chimney? Holiday break hardly means a break for parents, who find themselves scrambling for things to occupy their kids' minds before the big day - activities that don't involve a television screen or a computer game console.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov 30
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|kenneth Morgan
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC