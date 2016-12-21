Bob Evans donates Thanksgiving meals
Bob Evans of Fremont generously donated 15 complete Thanksgiving meals to families involved with the Juvenile Court and Ottawa County CASA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fremont Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|christmas housekeeping services special!-send e...
|Nov 30
|Jami M
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde!
|Aug '16
|Charlie
|2
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|kenneth Morgan
|Jul '16
|jim
|1
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fremont Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC