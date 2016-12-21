Arrest made after woman shot, killed ...

Arrest made after woman shot, killed in Fremont

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Officers were called to 728 Willow Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, 26-year-old Gabriella Rojas had already died from her injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fremont Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
christmas housekeeping services special!-send e... Nov '16 Jami M 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
Sheryl Curless works at the Moose in Clyde! Aug '16 Charlie 2
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
kenneth Morgan Jul '16 jim 1
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
See all Fremont Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fremont Forum Now

Fremont Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fremont Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fremont, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,716 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,288

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC