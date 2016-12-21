Ottawa County Commissioners special meeting
The Board of Ottawa County Commissioners will meet in special session at the Sandusky County Commissioners office, located at 622 Croghan Street, Fremont, beginning at 11 a.m. on November 30, 2016, to discuss a joint county ditch petition filed for Sugar Creek with Sandusky and Wood County officials.
