Fremont and Clyde police to carry Narcan while on duty

Two weeks ago, a spike in heroin overdoses in Sandusky County prompted officials to hold an emergency meeting for the public. But before then, the city of Fremont was already working on acquiring doses of Naloxone, better known as Narcan, into their on duty police cruisers.

