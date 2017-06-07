4-year-old boy struck by vehicle, airlifted to hospital
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle when he wandered into the roadway near the intersection of 1 Mile Road and Dickinson Avenue in Hesperia. A 62-year-old Fremont man was traveling westbound when he hit the child.
