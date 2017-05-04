Shiloh Grace Young

Shiloh Grace Young

Thursday May 4

Tony and Karmen Young of Fremont, Michigan, are thankful to welcome their baby girl born March 31, 2017. Her name is Shiloh Grace, a biblical name meaning "rest."

